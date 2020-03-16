Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,171,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,712 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $632,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,054,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,594. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.95.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

