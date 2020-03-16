Zacks: Analysts Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.64 Million

Brokerages expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to post sales of $77.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.00 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $61.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $321.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.15 million to $322.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $339.23 million, with estimates ranging from $334.16 million to $348.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.52 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.02%.

BBCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 101.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth about $2,175,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 517,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 295,715 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter worth $690,000. 25.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. 158,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $213.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.68. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

