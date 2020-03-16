Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.05). Concrete Pumping posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.52 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBCP shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 101.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 517,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 295,715 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. 25.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBCP stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. 158,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.