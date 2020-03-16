Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $548.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post sales of $548.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $545.07 million and the highest is $553.90 million. Match Group posted sales of $464.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The company had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Match Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $6.08 on Friday, reaching $54.39. 6,138,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,428. Match Group has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average of $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

