Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) CFO Buys $19,818.42 in Stock

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) CFO Taylor D. Smith acquired 7,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $19,818.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,422.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zagg stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.46. 1,481,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. Zagg Inc has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.16). Zagg had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zagg Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZAGG. ValuEngine upgraded Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zagg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zagg by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,289,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,027 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zagg by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 938,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 100,340 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zagg by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 824,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zagg by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 729,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 57,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zagg by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 651,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 358,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

