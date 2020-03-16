Zano One Day Trading Volume Hits $36,909.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Zano has a market cap of $4.56 million and $36,909.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00009123 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.02215516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00186602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00034431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00034740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00106270 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,060,756 coins and its circulating supply is 10,031,256 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

