Zen Protocol Trading Down 37.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $192,627.35 and approximately $62.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.02215516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00186602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00034431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00056821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00034740 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.