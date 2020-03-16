ZumCoin (ZUM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $20.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 27.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $393,653.34 and $20.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

