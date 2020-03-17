1,728,206 Shares in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,728,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,570,000. XP comprises 1.0% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.31% of XP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XP. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,932,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter worth about $1,410,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter worth about $963,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter worth about $16,544,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter worth about $8,336,000.

XP stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,176. XP Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $43.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

