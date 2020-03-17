258,988 Shares in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Bought by Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 258,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,000. Apollo Global Management accounts for 1.2% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Apollo Global Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,222,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,433,000 after acquiring an additional 340,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $39,180,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,318,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $31,996,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $28,104,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $119,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,150,237 shares of company stock worth $246,584,439 in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.43.

APO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.19. 434,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Apollo Global Management LLC has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

