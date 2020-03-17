27,514 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in ONEOK by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 87,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,607,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,603,000 after acquiring an additional 307,690 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in ONEOK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 10,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,427,000 after acquiring an additional 58,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in ONEOK by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 10,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other ONEOK news, CEO Terry K. Spencer bought 27,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $998,067.03. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,607 shares in the company, valued at $19,766,310.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John William Gibson bought 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,401 shares of company stock worth $1,801,964. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $3.52 on Tuesday, reaching $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 907,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,372. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.