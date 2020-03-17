32,543 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,543 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000. Walmart comprises approximately 0.6% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $12.48 on Tuesday, reaching $119.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,232,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,435,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,205 shares of company stock worth $47,651,640. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

