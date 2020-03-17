3,383 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after acquiring an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,177,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,048,000 after acquiring an additional 113,926 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,320,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,955,000 after acquiring an additional 152,382 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $7.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.30. 283,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,227. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $93.13 and a 1-year high of $130.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

