359,574 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 359,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,812,000. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 2.0% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.19. 2,582,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,054. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

