$36.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report $36.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.93 billion to $37.12 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $37.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $140.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.96 billion to $140.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $142.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $141.29 billion to $143.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Cfra raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ford Motor by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 89,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,948 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 789.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 113,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 456,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,208,936. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

