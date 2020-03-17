3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stake Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $56,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,530,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.78. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $128.01 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

