4,039 Shares in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Purchased by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. State Street Corp lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,334 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,547 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,001,000 after purchasing an additional 78,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Shares of DLR stock traded up $9.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.21. 640,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,716,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $143.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.95.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.96%.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,436 shares of company stock worth $3,943,516 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.