7,455 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,115,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,168,566. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $224.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.