ABCAM PLC/ADR (ABCZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS:ABCZY traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. 5,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

ABCZY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

