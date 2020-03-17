Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) were down 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.45, approximately 1,335,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,776,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABEO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $74.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Stefano Buono acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 123.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 31,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 22,801 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $6,540,000.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

