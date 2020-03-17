Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of FAP stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.02. 44,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,640. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a 12-month low of C$2.97 and a 12-month high of C$4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment alerts:

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.