Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Shares Down 17.3%

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) shares dropped 17.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74, approximately 773,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,230,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IOTS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Adesto Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.55 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.74.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $356.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.21, a PEG ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS)

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

