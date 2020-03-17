AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,294 shares during the period. AGCO makes up approximately 0.9% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $60,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in AGCO by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.52. 1,204,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.