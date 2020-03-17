Air Lease Corp (AL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Air Lease has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Air Lease has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Air Lease to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

NYSE AL traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. 169,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,570. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other news, Director Susan Mccaw purchased 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $98,512.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,345 shares of company stock worth $296,243. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

