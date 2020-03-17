Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alector in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Alector in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Alector in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,943. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. Alector has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.23.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 379,997 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $7,409,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sabah Oney sold 2,200 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $55,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 596,118 shares in the company, valued at $15,028,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 509,969 shares of company stock worth $10,980,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth $20,862,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter worth $11,974,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter worth $11,386,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alector by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 562,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,076,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

