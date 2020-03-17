Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Cut by Prime Capital Management Co Ltd

Prime Capital Management Co Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,592 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 22.2% of Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $96,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,083,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,743,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.48 and its 200 day moving average is $195.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.