Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) is Maverick Capital Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,260,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 961,916 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up about 3.8% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 2.03% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $260,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,031,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,116.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,751. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $134.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.89.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $754,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.