Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Price Down 17.1%

Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) dropped 17.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.34 and last traded at $37.46, approximately 840,588 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 675,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.

AMBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $59,841.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,445.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,676 shares of company stock worth $98,076. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 2,202.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 619,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after buying an additional 297,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ambarella by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after buying an additional 283,255 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Ambarella by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,512,000 after buying an additional 204,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,106,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

