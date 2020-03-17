Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,073 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $83,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Amgen by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.36.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $18.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.60. 696,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,821. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.28 and its 200-day moving average is $218.58. The company has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

