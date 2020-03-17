Analysts Set Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target at $4.55

Shares of Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXFO shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exfo from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Exfo alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exfo in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Exfo by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Exfo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Exfo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXFO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,989. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.22. Exfo has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Exfo had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exfo will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.