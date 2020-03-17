Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Holdings Boosted by Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,267 shares during the period. Anaplan makes up about 8.4% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Anaplan worth $89,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $3,175,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 667,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,984,000 after acquiring an additional 91,962 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $48,994,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 89,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 52,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.37.

PLAN traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53. Anaplan Inc has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rob Ward sold 126,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,011.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,358.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $272,372.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,810 shares in the company, valued at $61,723,168.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,411 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

