Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.75 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.61.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

BUD traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $38.10. 9,483,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,298. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.66. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.