Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Stock Price Down 16%

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) was down 16% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.21 and last traded at $37.20, approximately 9,370,220 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 2,292,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BUD shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Societe Generale started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.61.
The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.66.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.14% of the company’s stock.
About Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.
Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
