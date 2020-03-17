Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Stock Price Down 16%

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) was down 16% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.21 and last traded at $37.20, approximately 9,370,220 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 2,292,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BUD shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Societe Generale started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.66.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

