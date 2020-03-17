Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.10 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Shares of AAOI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 73,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,367. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $114.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.99.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

