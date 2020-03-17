Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.71. 185,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $402.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Arougheti bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,924. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Alan Henderson sold 12,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $196,360.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,721.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 523.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 415,411 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 195,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 61,364 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

