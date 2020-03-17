Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%.

NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.88. 1,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.91.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,457.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

