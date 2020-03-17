Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd Buys 1,086,206 Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 181.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,684,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086,206 shares during the period. Transocean accounts for about 14.9% of Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.28% of Transocean worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of Transocean stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 786,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,801,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $949.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.15. Transocean LTD has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIG. Argus lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial downgraded Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Transocean from $7.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.