Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,790 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.26% of Equinix worth $122,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total value of $1,094,270.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total value of $864,151.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $17,559,127. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded up $32.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $575.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,890. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $614.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.30. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $440.72 and a 52-week high of $657.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Equinix from $742.00 to $680.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.26.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

