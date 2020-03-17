Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 40,375 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,375 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $156,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after purchasing an additional 534,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TH Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

BABA traded up $5.96 on Tuesday, hitting $184.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,083,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,743,164. The company has a market cap of $460.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

