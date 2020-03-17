Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 64,745 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,470,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,745 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.8% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of AT&T worth $174,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 59,594,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,067,000. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

