Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,383 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Public Storage worth $88,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage stock traded up $11.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,063. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.80. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $186.80 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

