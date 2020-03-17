Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 6,668 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Medtronic worth $80,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.21. 11,462,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,719,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.53. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

