Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $230,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,490,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,842,000 after buying an additional 62,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,793,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,007,000 after buying an additional 21,982 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,044,000 after buying an additional 44,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $524,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $35.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,119.80. 3,784,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,987. The company has a market capitalization of $838.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,407.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

