Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $123.56 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,576,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,608 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $123,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,626,000 after purchasing an additional 288,013 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,988,000 after buying an additional 4,048,406 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. 41,550,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,427,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

