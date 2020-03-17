Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $146.54 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 671,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $146,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $8.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,121,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,351. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $163.11 and a one year high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $224.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

