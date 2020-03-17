Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $158.93 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,639 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $158,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $194,314,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $101,844,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,200,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,609,000 after buying an additional 627,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.59.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $622,400 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,186,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

