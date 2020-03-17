Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $240.83 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Visa worth $240,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,441,700,000 after buying an additional 64,937 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after buying an additional 58,752 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,224,313,000 after buying an additional 209,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.27.

Shares of V traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.89. The stock had a trading volume of 21,818,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,249,683. The firm has a market cap of $345.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $151.54 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

