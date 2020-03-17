Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $240 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $239,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $308,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $45.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,118.06. 4,143,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,995. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,405.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,324.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

