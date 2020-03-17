Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $421.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,187,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 1.9% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $421,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

