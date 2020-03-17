Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $462.07 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $462,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded up $118.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,807.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,768,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,366. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,672.00 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,981.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,840.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,326.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

